Who is Dusty Baker's wife? Meet Melissa Esplana

Dusty Baker finally did it! In his 25th season as an MLB manager, Baker finally won the World Series. The beloved manager of the Houston Astros became the oldest manager in MLB history to win the World Series at the age of 73. While many fans cheered against the Astros, witnessing Baker raise the Commissioner's Trophy was a heart-warming moment for baseball fans.

"And what does he do during the final play? He doesn't even watch the play. He immediately picks up his pencil and marks the play down in his scorebook."

While he has become a beloved figure in the MLB, so has his family. His wife Melissa has been by his side since exchanging vows in November of 1994. She has been supportive of Dusty, including when he battled prostate cancer in 2001.

"He woke up this morning & the 1st words out of his mouth were I'm gonna win my 1st (World Series) today & I said you sure are. It's a beautiful thing. In 2002 Darren's (son) crying after we lose to the Angels. I can't find him but I know he has a big smile"

Melissa Baker was born on February 21, 1961, and attended a local university in San Francisco where she studied English and literature. While her net worth is unknown, Dusty Baker's is currently $20 million.

Unlike most celebrity wives, Melissa tends to remain private, staying off social media, and is rarely seen at events with Dusty. Due to her need for privacy, little is known about Melissa, but it is alleged that she is a socialite, thanks to her celebrity spouse and a homemaker. Together, they have a son named Darren.

Dusty Baker's life as a player

Before becoming a manager, Baker played in the MLB for 19 seasons. He made his debut in 1968 with the Atlanta Braves. The outfielder spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants before retiring as a player with the Oakland Athletics in 1986.

Throughout his career as a player, Baker hit 242 home runs and recorded 1,013 RBIs, while also finishing with a career average of .278. He was a two-time All-Star, winning two Silver Slugger awards and a Gold Glove award. He also went on to win the World Series with the Dodgers in 1981.

