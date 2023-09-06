Who is Easton Lucas? Everything you need to know about Athletics pitching prospect set to make MLB debut

The Oakland Athletics announced on Wednesday that they have selected Easton Lucas to the roster. Lucas was a part of the trade that sent Shintaro Fujinami to the Baltimore Orioles.

Lucas will make his major league debut whenever he enters a game and should be ready when the moment comes. He appeared in 15 games in Triple-A Las Vegas, posting 13 strikeouts on 16 innings of work.

The Miami Marlins selected Easton Lucas in the 14th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He was later traded to the Baltimore Orioles for Jonathan Villar in the offseason of that same year.

Lucas will be eased into his debut, as the Athletics have already been eliminated from postseason contention. However, they want to see what they have with some of their younger prospects.

Easton Lucas can find success in the big leagues

Easton Lucas has a repertoire to get the job done. He relies on a four-pitch mix that includes a mid-90s fastball, an above-average slider, a curveball, and a changeup. He throws all pitches for strikes and has clean arm action from the left side.

Earlier this season, he combined with two other pitchers to throw a no-hitter for the Bowie Baysox. Lucas came in relief, sitting down three batters to complete the nine-inning feat.

The Oakland Athletics do not have many left-handed prospects in their system, so Lucas could see some big innings in the future. Scouting reports like him to become a full-innings guy rather than a left-handed specialist.

Whenever Lucas makes his debut, it will not be easy with the hitters he could face. The Athletics finish a series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday before starting a series with the Texas Rangers.

Lucas will have to be on point whenever he gets his name called.