Who is Easton McGee? All you need to know about Seattle Mariners prospect

Seattle Mariners' newest pitcher, Easton McGee, is an upcoming talent in the world of baseball. Here's all you need to know about the newcomer to the world of baseball.

Easton McGee made his debut in baseball with Tampa Bay Rays in 2022. He initially committed himself to playing collegiate baseball and joined the Kentucky Wildcats. However, he was drafted by Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB draft.

McGee has developed his game in stints with various minor league teams like Gulf Coast League Rays, Princeton Rays, Hudson Valley Renegades, Bowling Green Hot Rods, Montgomery Biscuits, and Durham Bulls. He is especially well-known for his time with Durham Bulls, where he was part of a win-loss record of 6-9 with an earned run average of 5.43 in 27 games.

He finally made his debut in the major leagues with Tampa Bay Rays on October 2, 2022. He pitched three innings, having been designated for the assignment by the team.

McGee was finally chosen by Seattle Mariners. He was assigned to the minor leagues through Tacoma Rainiers to start the 2023 season.

Easton McGee is expected to fully develop himself in the minor leagues before debuting for the Mariners.

Easton McGee's MLB performance

Easton McGee with family

The 25-year-old is one of the upcoming talents in the world of baseball. Although he has only a solitary strikeout in his career and has not made any significant achievements yet, it is expected that Seattle Mariners will be the right platform for him to showcase his talents to the viewers.

His eventual debut for the Mariners shouldn't be too far away.

