Who is Elly de la Cruz? Cincinnati Reds prospect grabs eyeballs with hardest hit ball of 2023 season 

Elly de la Cruz is one of the finest prospects of the Cincinnati Reds. He recently helped the Louisville Bats defeat the Columbus Clippers in the Triple-A league by hitting the hardest ball of the year. Not only that, but he also hit two home runs that also command appreciation from baseball fans.

Elly de la Cruz is a Dominican professional baseball infielder. He was born on January 11, 2002, in Sabana Grande de Boya, Dominican Republic. He signed with the Cincinnati Reds as an international free agent in 2018. However, he made his professional baseball debut in the Dominican Summer League Reds in 2019.

He did not get to play in the 2020 minor league season because it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in 2021, he joined Arizona Complex League Reds and the Daytona Tortugas. He started his 2023 season with the Louisville Bats team. While with the team, he achieved significant accomplishments including the fastest infield throw (99.2 mph) by any player in MLB this year.

Additionally, he also hit a double in the third inning at 118.8 mph, a home run in the fifth inning at 116.6 mph and another home run in the sunsequent inning at 117.1 mph.

It seems that it's just a matter of time before Cruz is eventually called up to the main roster by the Cincinnati Reds.

Elly de la Cruz's future MLB career

Elly de la Cruz has a bright future ahead

Elly de la Cruz has the potential to be one of the best talents in the world of baseball. The 21-year-old has shown his potential by playing in the minor leagues. He will be of great value to the Cincinnati Reds team once he is called up to the major leagues.

Cruz already has notched up a batting average of .296 with 42 home runs in his minor league career. He also has an RBI of 168 to his credit.

