Who is Elvis Andrus' wife? Family life of Chicago White Sox shortstop, explored

Former Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics infielder Elvis Andrus is set to extend his stay with the Chicago White Sox for another year.

Andrus has reportedly signed a new deal worth $3 million, pending a physical.

"Infielder Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a one-year deal, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Andrus, who filled in at shortstop when Tim Anderson was injured last year, is expected to play second base for the White Sox." - Jeff Pasan

After being released by the Oakland Athletics in August last year, the 34-year-old joined the White Sox for the remaining two months of the 2022 season. Andrus will reportedly move to second base for the first time in his career, after having fielded as a shortstop for the entirety of his career so far.

Elvis and his wife, Cori Andrus, tied the knot in the summer of 2017. They got engaged in 2016. Cori was born in Venezuela and later became a naturalized American citizen. They share a son, Elvis Emilio, born in 2017 and a daughter, Lucia Alessandra, born in 2018.

Elvis Andrus' career stats

Elvis Andrus of the Texas Rangers reacts after a catch to end the top of the ninth inning of Game Two of the American League Championship Series against the Detroit Tigers at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington on October 10, 2011, in Arlington, Texas.

Andrus made his MLB debut for the Texas Rangers in 2009. He was a key part of the Rangers squad that made it to the World Series successively in 2010 and 2011, unfortunately falling short on both occasions. This was the Rangers' first playoff appearance in 10 years.

After signing for the Chicago White Sox, he posted a slash line of .271/.309/.464, piling up nine home runs and 28 RBIs in 43 games. Over his career, Andrus has posted 96 home runs and 335 stolen bases, with a .270/.326/.371 slash line.

Andrus made a combined 149 appearances for the Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox last year, his 14th season in the MLB.

Andrus is a two-time MLB All-Star (2010 and 2012). His two-month stint will have given the White Sox management a lot of confidence, thereby earning him such a show of faith.

