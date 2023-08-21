Who is Everson Pereira? Everything you need to know about Yankees prospect making MLB debut vs Nationals

The New York Yankees are finally promoting top prospect Everson Pereira to the MLB roster. His first game on the roster will come against the Washington Nationals, but how much he will play remains unclear. Pereira is a utility infielder with tremendous defensive versatility, but there is already speculation he could play in the outfield.

Pereira has been playing in the minor leagues for the last five years, and fans have been begging for him to make the jump. The 22-year-old from Venezuela has been impressive at every step and landed at 78th on Baseball America's top 100. His offensive consistency is a particular strength the Yankees hope will translate to the big stage.

Jack Curry of the YES Network was the first to report that Pereira, along with Oswald Peraza, would be promoted to the major leagues.

"Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza are being recalled from AAA and will be in the Bronx for tomorrow night’s game" - Jack Curry

Peraza has been on the MLB roster previously and will be coming in hoping to show some marked improvements. Pereira will be seeking to make a great first impression.

Jack Curry provided some solid reasons the young slugger could be the left fielder of the future.

"Left field has been a problem for the Yankees all season. Pereira deserves the chance to secure that position. Peraza can play 3 infield positions so I imagine the Yankees will move him around" - Jack Curry

Everson Pereira could be a bright spot for the rest of the New York Yankees season

The Yankees season has gone worse than anybody in or around MLB would have guessed. Their chances of making the playoffs are slim to none, so these rookie reinforcements won't be enough. However, Pereira will be getting critical playing time to impress fans and coaches alike, starting against the Nationals.

How Everson Pereira performs over the next month could determine where they start in the 2024 season.