In a story for The Athletic in 2018, writer Peter Gammons included a rib-tickling anecdote about the time when Seattle Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki received a random text from an unknown number. The number in question belonged to NFL legend Tom Brady.

Gammons explained that during spring training in 2017, Ichiro was looking at his text messages. He could not identify one particular number. In the message, the sender said he had received Ichiro's number from MLB legend Alex Rodriguez, and wanted to meet up.

When one of the coaches asked Ichiro what the guy’s name was, the Japanese scrolled to the end of the text and said:

"Some guy named Tom Brady. Who the f**k is Tom Brady?”

The Seattle player was oblivious to the former New England Patriots quarterback, who might be one of the most famous men on the planet. However, this incident demonstrates that he isn’t a VIP in everyone’s minds.

Suzuki is famous for the meticulous series of stretches he performed pre-game, which was key in allowing him to play at the highest level for so many years.

Brady surely isn’t the only sportsman to have asked Suzuki for an insight into his training drills.

According to The Athletic, Suzuki has a nine-station workout and stretching contraption that designed for himself in Japan. He takes it with him wherever he goes.

Ichiro Suzuki joined Mariners think tank post retirement

Ichiro Suzuki called it quits on his MLB playing career on March 21, 2019. In May of the same year, Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto announced that Ichiro would work as an instructor for the team.

He became the Special Assistant to the Chairman and his work included that of an instructor with the Major League and AAA clubs, with a focus on outfield play, base-running and, in conjunction with hitting coaches, batting.

