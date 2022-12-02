Who was the first pitcher to throw 100 mph? 

Pitchers in the modern MLB can get up to 100 MPH with relative ease. However, it was not always that way. The game has come a long way in terms of skill and speed of pitches.

Some think that the very first pitcher to hit the 100 MPH mark was Walter Johnson. Johnson pitched for the Washington Senators from 1907 to 1927.

Although technology was unable to give us a number to attach to Johnson's pitch speed, he once threw a ball that outpaced a moving motorcycle. Experts claim that this means that the pitch was at least 97 MPH, but could have been faster.

One of the first pitchers to become known for the speed with which they could deliver their pitches was former Cleveland Indians pitcher Bob Feller. Feller pitched for the Indians for 18 years between 1936 and 1956.

From 1939 to 1946, Feller led the league in nearly every category. He led the MLB in both wins and innings pitched over this time, excluding the three years from 1942 to 1944 that he enlisted in the US Military during World War 2.

In 1946, Feller threw a pitch that was registered at 98.6 MPH. Although not quite 100 MPH, some thought that he may have reached the threshold earlier in his career, when pitch speed technology was in its nascent stages.

The first pitcher to hit 100 MPH beyond a shadow of a doubt was Atlanta Braves pitcher Nolan Ryan. Ryan's pitch clocked in at 100.9 MPH, which gave him the title of having thrown the fastest pitch ever.

In September 2010, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Aroldis Chapman threw a pitch that registered a speed of 106 MPH. This is widely held as the record for pitch speed in the modern era.

Expect to see more 100 MPH + pitches over the coming years

The proliferation of Tommy John surgeries in the MLB shows that pitchers are putting more into their delivery than ever. Although average pitch speed has increased, so too has the toll that it has taken on pitchers.

We can certainly expect the average pitch speed in the MLB to climb the way that it has been doing over the past several decades.

