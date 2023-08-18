Australian wunderkind Genevieve Beacom has taken the 2024 Women's World Cup qualifications by storm, showcasing her incredible talent on both sides of the ball.

While the Australian team crashed out of the tournament with a 2-3 record in the qualifiers, the young phenom made her presence felt in the tournament.

Beacom has always stood out from her peers. Standing standing at 6-feet-2, she has frowned up playing with boys due to her advanced talent in the sport.

She signed with the Melbourne Aces at the beginning of 2022 as a development player, refusing pay so as to not affect her chances of playing college baseball in the United States next year. The left-hander became the first woman to pitch in the Australian Baseball League in January 2022.

However, the young lefty struggled to show her best for her country in the World Cup qualifiers held in Canada. In the first game against Team USA, she was interrupted by a rain delay, and she experienced some issues with her fingers in a game against Canada.

Nonetheless, the young pitcher still tied second for strikeouts with eight in just over five innings. Genevieve Beacom has proven herself among the best in women's baseball and has been compared to Shohei Ohtani by many.

Genevieve Beacom makes her mark in the 2024 Women's World Cup qualifiers

The 2024 Women's Baseball World Cup will be the ninth edition of the tournament and will take place in Thunder Bay, Canada. While the Australian team will not be participating in the finals, their young talent Genevieve Beacom has grabbed the attention of the baseball world with her pitching.

Beacom aspired to move to the US in the future and play college baseball there. She is a huge fan of the MLB and her favorite player is Gerrit Cole. If she continues the path she has taken, she may well be the face of women's baseball in the coming years.