Sportscasters Duane and Glen Kuiper are siblings who cover opposite teams but are cordial off the field.

They Kuiper brothers share many traits. Both were professional baseball players before making the switch to sports broadcasting, both settled in the Bay Area and both became the adored voices of two longstanding rival baseball teams.

The oldest and youngest of four children, the Kuipers now reside in Danville and were raised on a farm in Wisconsin. Glen, who is 13 years younger than Duane, grew up watching his elder brother play for the Cleveland Indians and the San Francisco Giants.

Duane Kuiper, who was born on June 19, 1950, is an American sportscaster and former major league baseball player Duane, who played second base for the San Francisco Giants and Cleveland Indians.

He graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois, where he was a Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity member, and while still a footballer, Kuiper began his broadcasting career by presenting his own KNBR radio program from 1982 until 1985.

Michelle Kuiper, his wife of 36 years, passed away on February 20, 2022. Duane and Michelle have two kids together. His son Cole is married to Rachel Jensen Kuiper, and his daughter Dannon is wed to Zack Rease. Andy and Kit, two grandchildren of Kuiper, were born in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Dick Bosman, a former MLB player, is also related to Duane Kuiper.

Glen Kuiper: A career in broadcasting

A broadcaster for the Major League Baseball Oakland Athletics, Glen Kuiper was born on May 20, 1963. In addition to occasionally calling games for the Athletics Radio Network, he is the principal announcer for A's games on NBC Sports California.

Glen Kuiper began making appearances on A's TV broadcasts in 2004 and worked as an on-field journalist and replacement announcer for the first two years. In 2006, he was hired as the announcer in charge.

Kuiper presented "Giants Lite" and "A's Lite" on SportsChannel Pacific from 1996 to 2000, and then on FSN Bay Area. Along with baseball, he covered some NFL games for Fox and the San Jose Sharks as a sideline reporter.

He also worked on a variety of collegiate projects for NBC Sports Bay Area and the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

The commentator for the Oakland Athletics recently expressed regret for using what appeared to be a racist slur while discussing a visit to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

On Friday night, before the A's faced the Kansas City Royals, Kuiper discussed a trip to the museum with colleague Dallas Braden on NBC Sports California. However, it appears that Kuiper mispronounced the term "negro," making it sound like a slur.

Kuiper later apologized on the radio without going into detail.

