Who is Grant Anderson? Rangers prospect enjoys stellar MLB debut

Grant Anderson's MLB debut could not have gone much better than it did. The 25-year-old pitcher from Port Arthur, Texas dazzled in his debut yesterday against the Detroit Tigers. He not only made his MLB debut, but he also completed several career milestones, including recording his first strikeout and first MLB win.

The young pitcher entered the game in the 5th inning of Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers, relieving starter Martin Perez after 4.2 innings. The right-handed Grant Anderson threw 2.2 dominant innings, racking up an impressive seven strikeouts in the process.

MLB @MLB A day to remember for Grant Anderson!



He struck out 7 of the first 8 batters he faced and picked up a W in his MLB debut. A day to remember for Grant Anderson! He struck out 7 of the first 8 batters he faced and picked up a W in his MLB debut. https://t.co/5DEYCIm6Jv

"A day to remember for Grant Anderson! He struck out 7 of the first 8 batters he faced and picked up a W in his MLB debut." - @MLB

Anderson showcased a wide variety of pitches en route to striking out the seven batters. The 25-year-old use a mix of Sinkers, Changeups, Sliders, and Four-Seam Fastballs to make a statement in his debut. It remains to be seen what his future holds with the club, but his MLB debut certainly sent a message to the team and teams across the league.

The Texas Rangers' prospect only allowed one hit in his debut, but that could be forgiven as he surrendered it to one of the greatest hitters in history, Miguel Cabrera. Aside from the hit he surrendered to Miggy, Anderson was untouchable.

A look at Grant Anderson's road to the MLB

Born in Port Arthur, Texas, Grant Anderson attended West Orange-Stark High School before moving on to McNeese State University to begin his college baseball career. Anderson struggled in his freshman season, posting a 13.80 ERA in his first season, which he lowered to 3.86 by the time he was a junior.

His improvement in college led to him being drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 21st round of the 2018 MLB Draft. Throughout his 2018 season in the Mariners' minor league system, Anderson bounced across various teams and levels before being traded to the Texas Rangers in 2019.

MLBbro.com @MLBbrodotcom Texas Rangers rookie #MLBbro Grant Anderson became the 6th pitcher in MLB history to strike out the first 4 batters he faced in his MLB debut on Tuesday night. The Melanated Mound Marauder pitched 2.2 innings with 7k’s, no walks and allowed just one hit — to the great Miguel… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Texas Rangers rookie #MLBbro Grant Anderson became the 6th pitcher in MLB history to strike out the first 4 batters he faced in his MLB debut on Tuesday night. The Melanated Mound Marauder pitched 2.2 innings with 7k’s, no walks and allowed just one hit — to the great Miguel… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/0owa2kRr5L

"Texas Rangers rookie #MLBbro Grant Anderson became the 6th pitcher in MLB history to strike out the first 4 batters he faced in his MLB debut on Tuesday night. The Melanated Mound Marauder pitched 2.2 innings with 7k’s, no walks and allowed just one hit — to the great Miguel Cabrera." - @MLBbrodotcom

Prior to his call-up on Tuesday, Anderson spent time in both Double-A and Triple-A this season, posting a combined 3.54 ERA with 47 strikeouts, while also owning a 1-0 record. The future is bright for the Texas Rangers pitcher.

