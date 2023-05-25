Miguel Cabrera is at the end of a glorious MLB career. Ronald Acuna Jr. is still in the early stages of his. The elder Venezuelan "passed the torch" to his younger countryman via a signed game jersey in an image shared by MLB.

In his 21st and final MLB season, Cabrera is a shell of the hitter who sent opposing pitchers into a panic during his heyday. Acuna is becoming nearly as feared offensive threat in his sixth major league season.

Miguel Cabrera has a boastful MLB resume. He entered the league in 2003 with the Florida (now Miami) Marlins as a 20-year-old outfielder. Cabrera played five seasons with the Marlins, who were still wearing their now-"throwback" uniforms, until he was traded to the Detroit Tigers after the 2007 season.

Miguel Cabrera packed on the pounds as he tacked on the home runs. One of the most feared hitters in the league from 2010-2016, he won the Triple Crown in 2012 with 44 home runs, 139 RBIs and a .330 batting average.

Cabrera is set to retire at the end of this season after more than two decades in the big leagues. In that time, he has won two MVP awards, appeared in 12 All-Star games and won four batting titles.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is 49 games into what looks to be his finest MLB season so far with the Atlanta Braves. He's hitting .330 with 11 home runs and 27 RBIs.

He has never hit higher than the .293 average he posted while winning the 2018 National League Rookie of the Year award. His current homer and RBI totals translated over a full season would be second only to his 2019 campaign in which he hit 41 round-trippers and drove in 101 runs.

This season, he leads the majors with 46 runs, putting him on a pace to eclipse his NL-best 127 runs scored in 2019. That season, he earned the first of his three (likely soon to be four) All-Star Game appearances and finished fifth in the NL MVP voting.

Of course, Houston Astros fans are putting up a bit of a fight on this. Jose Altuve also happens to be a Venezuelan, after all.

Settle down, Braves fans. Settle way down. Ronald Acuna Jr. has a ways to go before he's on par with the legendary status of Miguel Cabrera.

Miguel Cabrera and Ronald Acuna Jr. to face each other in June

Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers watches from the dugout.

As part of Cabrera's farewell tour this season, the Tigers will head to Atlanta to face Acuna and the Braves for a June 12-14 series.

