Who is Gunnar Henderson's girlfriend, Katherine Bishop? A glimpse into his romantic life with college sweetheart

Entering the 2023 campaign, the MLB universe anxiously awaited Gunnar Henderson's debut as an everyday starter with the Baltimore Orioles. The potential superstar emerged from spring training as the everyday third baseman for Baltimore. While he has struggled early this season, O's fans are excited about what the future holds for their next star.

The Alabama native has been praised as one of the MLB's top infield prospects after being drafted in the 2nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft. Not only does Gunnar Henderson have the baseball world at his feet, but he has his high school sweetheart Katherine Bishop by his side.

The two grew up just 54 miles away, as Gunnar grew up in Selma and Kathrine in Thomasville, Alabama. While there is no reports of when they officially began dating, Katherine made her first appearance on his Instagram account on November 2, 2019.

"Well we didn’t go boggin’ on the plains, but a football game will do!" - g_henderson002

Katherine Bishop is a pharmacy student and is currently enrolled at Auburn University as she aims to get her doctorate in pharmacy by 2025. Katherine came to the limelight after her relationship with Gunnar Henderson became public in 2019.

Born to Thomas and Lee Bishop, Katherine was raised in Thomasville, Alabama, where she excelled academically throughout her school career. In 2013, she was given a certificate of merit upon induction into the junior school national beta club.

"A very Happy Birthday to my Kat! Hope year #23 treats you well! I love you!" - g_henderson002

The couple is not married or engaged at this point and time, and while they may eventually get to that stage, it appears that both remain focused on their respective career goals at the moment. Wishing nothing but the best for the young couple.

A look at Gunnar Henderson and the other top prospects ushering the Baltimore Orioles to another era of success

Gunnar Henderson is yet another top-tier prospect for the Orioles, who are looking to usher in a new era of Baltimore baseball. The third baseman joins Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle, and eventually Jackson Holliday as the new core group that will look to help the club compete in a loaded American League East.

Ad @AdleyWRLd Gunnar Henderson is fine ROY campaign is back on Gunnar Henderson is fine ROY campaign is back on 😎https://t.co/biRYFrIF5f

"Gunnar Henderson is fine ROY campaign is back on" - @AdleyWRLd

Henderson looks to be a future superstar in the MLB with legitimate Gold Glove potential at third base. The ceiling is sky-high for the rookie, as his elite athleticism and above-average arm make him a versatile infielder for the Baltimore Orioles. That athleticism combined with this aggressiveness makes him a threat on the base paths.

