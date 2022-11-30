Adley Rutschman: 3 reasons why Baltimore Orioles backstop could become the best catcher in the MLB

A 24-year-old native of Sherwood, Oregon, Adley Rutschman may very well be the future of the catcher position. An elite defender with loads of potential in his bat, Rutschman has already become one of the top-tier young talents in the majors.

While Julio Rodriguez took the league by storm in 2022 with his explosiveness on offense en route to the American League Rookie of the Year Award, Rutschman finished second in the voting with 68 total points.

Coming out of the MLB Draft, Rutschman entered the Baltimore Orioles system with huge expectations and the ambitions of an entire franchise on his shoulders. The catcher seemed destined to fail, only because so many super prospects have done so in the past. Yet, for Orioles fans and Adley Rutschman himself, he already looks to be one of the best in the MLB in his position.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Adley Rutschman enjoying the moment as he takes a big league field for the first time Adley Rutschman enjoying the moment as he takes a big league field for the first time https://t.co/yF5C4R18GI

Here is a closer look at the sophomore catcher before he enters the 2023 season, and three reasons why he may become the league's top catcher.

1. Adley Rutschman may embody the phrase "defense wins championships"

While defensive statistics can be difficult to quantify at times, Rutschman was undeniably one of the best last season. He ranked in the upper echelon in regards to pitch framing, as well as pop time. Pop time refers to the time it takes the ball to travel from the catcher's mitt until it is projected to reach the infielder's glove.

He threw out 11 of 36 base stealers and accumulated 18 defensive runs saved in his rookie year.

Hit a game-tying homer

Caught Randy Arozarena attempting to steal Since entering this game one (1) inning ago, Adley Rutschman hasHit a game-tying homerCaught Randy Arozarena attempting to steal Since entering this game one (1) inning ago, Adley Rutschman has▪️ Hit a game-tying homer▪️ Caught Randy Arozarena attempting to steal https://t.co/J1HgfXHptD

2. His bat continued to improve as the season progressed

Rutschman struggled upon his arrival in the majors, but he steadily improved as the season progressed. From a lowly .529 OPS in May, the number jumped to .851 come September. He finished the season with 13 home runs, 42 RBIs, and a batting average of .254. Adley also stole four bases in the 113 he played for Baltimore.

3. The catcher position is ripe for the taking

Another reason that Rutschman may soon find himself as the top catcher in the MLB is the fact that the top catchers of the last 10 years are beginning to age out of elite productivity. Superstars such as J.T. Realmuto, Salvador Perez, and Yasmani Grandal are now in their 30s, and with the physical demands of the catching position, they may find themselves beginning to decline.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Best catcher in baseball Adley Rutschman goes deep to give the O’s the lead Best catcher in baseball Adley Rutschman goes deep to give the O’s the lead https://t.co/jjkbsJMd5U

Rutschman will lead the next generation of catchers to take over the league, including Daulton Varsho, Alejandro Kirk, and William Contreras.

