Who has the most hits in MLB history? | MLB Records

While home runs may be the most exciting play for casual fans, when a player can lead the league with the most hits, they tend to become beloved by baseball purists. Ironically, the player with the most hits in MLB history has been declared ineligible for the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The all-time hit crown belongs to Pete Rose.

Pete Rose has recorded the most hits in MLB history with an astounding 4,256 hits through 24 seasons in the majors. Rose holds several MLB records aside from the most hits in major league history. He has also played in more games, hit more singles, had more at-bats, and made more plate appearances than any other player. He has also been called out more times than any other player in baseball history.

pittsburghpirateguru @harvardplayer Pete Rose signing autographs for young fans 1970 #Reds Pete Rose signing autographs for young fans 1970 #Reds https://t.co/Whjjnbcm9i

"Pete Rose signing autographs for young fans 1970 #Reds" - pittsburghpirateguru

On September 11, 1985, Rose broke Ty Cobb's all-time hits record with his 4,192nd hit. Both Rose and Cobb remain the only players in MLB history to record more than 4,000 hits. The closest current player to that total is Miguel Cabrera, who has 3,088. It's safe to say that we may not see another 4,000-hit batter again in our lifetime.

Stirrups Now! @uniformcritic Pete Rose ties Ty Cobb for the most hits ever. Pete Rose ties Ty Cobb for the most hits ever. https://t.co/tmDc8gxOSO

"Pete Rose ties Ty Cobb for the most hits ever." - Stirrups Now!

Known as "Charlie Hustle", Pete Rose was a fierce competitor who would do whatever it took to win the game, even if it included spiking an infielder or running over a catcher. The hard-nosed Rose played in both the infield and outfield throughout his career, spending time with the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, and the Montreal Expos.

Pete Rose, from the most hits in MLB history to disgraced legend

The legend of Pete Rose may not be as well known to younger fans as it should be, but this was an intentional move by the MLB. In August 1989, Rose was penalized with permanent ineligibility from baseball following accusations that he gambled on baseball games while he played for and managed the Reds. Part of the charges of his wrongdoing included claims that he bet on his own team.

In 1991, the National Baseball Hall of Fame voted to ban those players to the "permanently ineligible" list. Since the controversy and ban, Rose has attempted to be reinstated by baseball, allowing him to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Every attempt to date has failed.

This fall, Rose penned a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred asking for forgiveness. As of the writing of this article, no decision has been made.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander Pete Rose pens a letter to Commissioner Manfred:



“I am asking for your forgiveness.” Pete Rose pens a letter to Commissioner Manfred:“I am asking for your forgiveness.” https://t.co/gbyorwdCoS

"Pete Rose pens a letter to Commissioner Manfred: “I am asking for your forgiveness.”- Ben Verlander

