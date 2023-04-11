Who holds the record for most wins to start an MLB season? Tampa Bay Rays chase history after 10-0 start

The Tampa Bay Rays won their 10th consecutive game by beating the Boston Red Sox 1-0 on Monday. They now have the chance to set the record for the most wins to start a season.

The record for most wins to start an MLB season is 13: Atlanta Braves in 1982 and Milwaukee Brewers in 1987. The third position is occupied by the 1981 Oakland Athletics with 11 wins.

The 1982 Braves finished the season 89-73 to win the NL West but lost in the NLCS to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 1987 Brewers finished the season 91-71 to place third in the AL East and missed the playoffs. The 1981 Oakland Athletics finished the season 64-45 and fell in the ALCS to the New York Yankees.

The Tampa Bay Rays are closing in on breaking the record. Initially on Monday, the Rays were having difficulty against the Red Sox pitching. However, a late home run from Brandon Lowe in the eighth inning helped the Rays defeat the Red Sox 1-0 and keep their winning stretch going by 10-0.

It is to be noted that the Rays have been very dominant against their opponents this season. They need to win their next three games to match the record. A win after that will make them the sole owners of the record.

Can the Tampa Bay Rays make it to the World Series in 2023?

The Rays are currently one of the strongest teams in the MLB. They have dominated every game they have been in. They have a high chance of making it to the World Series in 2023.

The Rays own one of the best starting rotations with players like Shane McClanahan, Wander Franco, Brandon Lowe and Garrett Cleavinger. They just need to improve their offense to make it to the 2023 World Series.

