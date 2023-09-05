Who is Hunter Stratton? Everything you need to know about Pirates rookie promoted to MLB after six years

The Pittsburgh Pirates have made a new addition to their MLB roster by promoting long-time minor leaguer Hunter Stratton to the majors. The 26-year-old has finally earned a shot to prove himself at baseball's highest level after six seasons at various minor league levels.

"It’s good to see Hunter Stratton get called up. Someone who has followed his entire career closely just asked me three days ago if I thought he would get called up. I said he has certainly made a strong push for it in the second half but I haven’t heard his name come up #Pirates" - @JohnDreker

The decision to promote Hunter Stratton was made on Monday, with the club designating left-hander Rob Zastryzny for assignment in a corresponding move. It remains to be seen when Stratton will officially make his MLB debut, with his first opportunity coming Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The minor league veteran from Bristol, Tennessee was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 16th round of the 2017 MLB Draft from Walters State Community College in Morristown, Tennessee. At 6-foot-4 and 225lbs, Stratton has been known to rack up strikeouts but is also prone to issuing walks, which is something he will need to address if he hopes to remain in the major leagues.

A closer look at Hunter Stratton's minor league career so far

The 26-year-old has appeared in 56.1 innings this year from Triple-A Indianapolis, posting 4-4 record with a 3.99 ERA and 74 strikeouts, while also handing out 31 walks. Of those 56.1 innings, Stratton only started two games with the rest coming out of the bullpen, which will likely be his role when finally given his first taste of MLB action.

"Hunter Stratton is the first Sullivan East grad to reach the big leagues. He earned it as he had not allowed an earned run for Triple-A Indianapolis since July 29. #LocalsInThePros #MiLB #Pirates" - @Hayes_BHCSports

In six seasons through various minor league levels with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Stratton has an overall record of 19-23 with 414 strikeouts and a 4.26 ERA. Here is wishing him all the best in his MLB debut, which could be against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.