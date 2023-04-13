Who is Ian Happ’s fiancée, Julie Mazur? A glimpse into the personal life of new Cubs signing

Ian Happ, an American professional baseball outfielder for the Chicago Cubs of Major League Baseball (MLB), was born on August 12, 1994. He attended Mt. Lebanon High School in Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania. He was chosen by the Cubs in the first round of the 2015 MLB draft and made his major league debut in 2017.

Happ had been quiet about his relationship until he announced his engagement with Julie Mazur on May 2 last year, much to the delight of his social media fans. Mazur was Ian Happ's girlfriend before the two got engaged. They kept their connection under wraps, which raised a lot of questions about Julie Mazur.

"Cubs' Ian Happ Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Julie Mazur" - asifuno

"The best is yet to come ♾ @juliemazur_" - ihapp_1

Julie Nicole Mazur was born on May 20, 1995, in Illinois. Julie's father, Dave, works for United Airlines, and the family resides in Chicago. ADP has employed Sandy, her mother, for a very long period.

Lisa Mazur, Julie's sister, graduated from Illinois State University. She works for Chicago's Vision. Julie Mazur also attended Illinois State University. She graduated with a communication bachelor's degree in 2017. Mazur is currently collaborating with the worldwide learning and development manager of DHR International.

Mazur engages in volunteer activities as well. She has previously volunteered with Feed My Starving Children and Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Since 2021, she has also volunteered with the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Ian Happ's professional background

Happ was rated as one of the top prospects for the 2015 Major League Baseball draft. Happ made his major league debut with the Class A Short-Season Northwest League's Eugene Emerald after signing with the Cubs. He began the year as Chicago's third-best prospect, according to MLB.com.

"The best to ever do it. Thank you #44 #C" - Ihapp_1

Happ started the 2020 COVID-19-shortened season in center field. He played 158 games in 2022, which was a career-high, and hit .271/.343/.440 with 17 home runs, 72 RBIs, 72 runs, and 42 doubles. He was selected for his first All-Star game and earned a Gold Glove for left-field defense.

Chicago signed a three-year deal (from 2024-26) with Ian Happ on April 12, 2023.

"The Cubs and Ian Happ are nearing an extension, per @Michael_Cerami" - talkinbaseball

The new deal has a $61 million guarantee and a comprehensive no-trade provision. Happ earns a $3 million signing bonus, three salaries totaling $20 million in 2024, 2025, and 2026, and an additional $18 million salary.

