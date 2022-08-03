"Not f***g leaving! The show goes on!" "Couldn’t be more pumped to have you and Willy stay" - Ian Happ shares 'Leonardo DiCaprio' gif after surviving trade deadline, Chicago Cubs fans go wild

Rejoice, Chicago Cubs fans. Ian Happ is not “expletive” leaving!

After rampant speculations in recent weeks, the Cubs have successfully held on to their All-Star outfielder as the trade deadline runs down this evening.

Happ channeled his inner Jordan Belfort and posted a gif of an iconic scene from “The Wolf of Wall Street”.

Just like Leonardo DiCaprio, who plays Belfort in the movie, Happ declared to his legion of Chicago fans: “I am not f****** leaving.” And indeed, the show will now go on.

Naturally, Chicago Cubs fans are beyond ecstatic and over the moon.

Several clubs, including the likes of the Dodgers, Blue Jays and Padres, have all been linked to Happ. The 27-year-old is averaging .279/.360/.436 in 408 plate appearances this season. He recently earned his first-ever All-Star call-up.

Happ is under the club's control until the end of 2023. He has spent his entire career with the Cubs since joining as a first-round draft pick in 2015.

Chicago Cubs hold onto Willson Contreras despite impending free agency

It hasn’t been a quiet trade window for the Chicago Cubs, with Mychal Givens, David Robertson, Chris Martin and Scott Effross departing in recent days. Thankfully for them, their bullpen exodus didn’t get any worse.

Ian Happ is not the only major name that the Cubs have held onto. 3-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras is also going to stay put, after weeks of doubt surrounding his future.

Happ is arbitration controlled until the end of next year, making it easy to understand why the Cubs are under no pressure to trade.

However, Contreras will be a free agent after this season. Taking that into account, Chicago's decision not to trade Contreras seems all the more baffling.

Jared Wyllys @jwyllys The Cubs not trading Ian Happ makes sense because they still have the year of control. But holding on to Willson Contreras at this point sure seems like an extension is coming. The Cubs not trading Ian Happ makes sense because they still have the year of control. But holding on to Willson Contreras at this point sure seems like an extension is coming.

It is unclear why the Cubs had a change of heart. Who knows, maybe they have plans to offer him a new multi-year deal after all.

We haven’t seen any suggestion of that yet, but you never know. Otherwise, the Cubs' decision not to trade him will seem bizarre.

