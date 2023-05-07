Who is J.P. France's wife, Jessica? A glimpse into the personal life of Astros debutant

J.P. France recently made his debut for the Houston Astros team against the Seattle Mariners. He completed an important milestone in his life when he married his beloved Jessica McCain on February 6, 2021.

J.P. France and Jessica McCain are a unique couple. He is a drawl-speaking Southerner who enjoys baseball, and she is a former reality TV star who has appeared on series such as "The Challenge", "The Real World", and others.

However, she met France while working as a chef in Aspen and fell in love with him.

She considers J.P. France as her best friend and describes their relationship as "late-night phone calls with my best friend, falling asleep on FaceTime every night, missing you from thousands of miles away, tears, laughs, practical jokes from afar, visits home, late night at the field." (via Heavy.com)

J.P. France finally proposed to her on May 23, 2020, and she said yes after being together for nearly two years. They finally got married on February 6, 2021.

Since they got married during Covid-19 times, she often encouraged other brides who planned their wedding to think of the importance of the day and not get stressed due to the looming pandemic.

Do J.P. France and Jessica McCain have children?

J.P. France is an upcoming talent for the Houston Astros team. However, he and Jessica McCain France do indeed have a child. Their son Liam is three months old. However, that did not prevent the youngster from getting to watch his father's debut game in the major leagues. Although he is still too young to understand, it's still a memorable experience for this youngster.

J.P. France and Jessica McCain France are expected to have a happy and healthy life along with their little Liam.

