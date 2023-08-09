Who is J.P. Martinez? Rangers longtime minor-leaguer set to make MLB debut vs Giants

It has been a long road, but it appears that J.P. Martinez's dream of playing in the MLB will come true. The 27-year-old outfielder left Cuba in 2017 in the hopes of beginning a career in the MLB. However, he has since worked his way through various minor league levels without being given his opportunity in the big leagues.

Well, it appears that Martinez's patience and hard work have paid off, as he will reportedly be added to the Texas Rangers' 40-man roster prior to Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants. According to both reporter Francys Romero and Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the Rangers will need to make a corresponding move before adding him to the 40-man roster.

He will join the team tonight in Oakland and will be activated Friday in San Francisco.



Martínez spent 5 seasons in Minors since he signed in 2018 for 2.8 M with Texas.

"Cuban OF Julio Pablo Martínez (27) was called up to the Big Leagues by the Texas Rangers, per sources. He will join the team tonight in Oakland and will be activated Friday in San Francisco."

J.P. Martinez has split his 2023 campaign between Single-A+, Double-A, and Triple-A, putting up numbers that warrant an opportunity in the major leagues. Through 72 games this year, the Cuban slugger has produced a dazzling .311 batting average with 12 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 36 stolen bases.

It remains to be seen how much game time Martinez will see, given the club's current core of outfielders, which includes Adolis García, Leody Taveras, Travis Jankowski, and Robbie Grossman. His on-base abilities, coupled with his speed and base-running skills, make him an intriguing option for the Rangers.

J.P. Martinez was the backup plan to Shohei Ohtani

This may sound ludicrous, given Shohei Ohtani's success in the MLB. However, the Texas Rangers were one of the teams in pursuit of the two-way star. When he elected to sign with the Los Angeles Angels, the Rangers used their international bonus pool to sign Martinez as an international free agent.

Martinez went 3-for-4 with a home run and 4 stolen bases last night for @RRExpress. He's now hitting .323 on the season with a 1.014 OPS.

"What a night for J.P. Martinez! Martinez went 3-for-4 with a home run and 4 stolen bases last night for @RRExpress. He's now hitting .323 on the season with a 1.014 OPS." - @TEXPlayerDev

Martinez's story is one of passion and the pursuit of one's dream. Here's wishing good luck to the 27-year-old who is finally getting his chance to prove himself in the MLB.