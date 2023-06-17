Who is Jack Posobiec? Far-right activist leads Catholics in protest against drag group outside Dodger Stadium 

Led by Jack Posobiec and other right-wing activists, several Catholic and other religious groups gathered outside Dodger Stadium on Friday in protest against the Pride Night celebrations by the organization.

They were there to protest the organization's stand on the LGBTQ+ community and the Community Hero Award given to the LGBTQ+ rights group, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

Jack Posobiec is an American alt-right political activist who is a former US Navy Intelligence officer and is currently a TV presenter and news correspondent. He is known for his support for Donald Trump and his alleged use of anti-semitic signs and symbols.

Posobiec has a history of allegedly planting conspiracy theories and fake news against political opponents in order to damage their reputations.

Most recently, he made a public appearance in the protests outside Dodger Stadium on Friday, leading the crowd in their opposition towards Pride Night and the inclusion of LGBTQ+ groups.

He led the Catholics for Catholics, a religious group that condemns the LGBTQ+ community, and in protest against the organization's recognition of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

Why were Jack Posobiec and others protesting the Dodgers' Pride Night?

One of the biggest reasons behind the protest of this year's Pride Night by the LA Dodgers was the inclusion of the Sisters of Indulgence. They are an LGBTQ+ rights group that uses drag and religious imagery to protest the exclusion of their community by religious groups.

Notably, they were given the Community Hero Award by the Dodgers organization. Jack Posobiec was among the protesters.

Despite all the drama outside and inside the stadium, the MLB game between the LA Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants went forward and ended 7-5 in favor of the Giants.

Both teams are in close competition in the NL West division and the result of the next two games may well give one the edge over the other.

