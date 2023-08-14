Who is Jacob Lopez? Everything you need to know about Rays pitcher making MLB debut

Tampa Bay Rays prospect Jacob Lopez has been called up to the MLB for the first time in his career. The move will allow the club to bolster their bullpen with the 25-year-old left-handed rookie, who is currently ranked as the team's number 28 prospect.

The 25-year-old from Granada Hills, California, has earned a shot to perform at the MLB level after spending several seasons honing his craft in the minor leagues. Now, Jacob Lopez will finally see his dream of playing the in MLB come true, as he is set to join Tampa Bay's bullpen on Monday.

Lopez has been solid this year, splitting his time between Double-A and Triple-A. He is expected to join the team as a bulk relief pitcher who will be able to provide the team with multiple innings.

Through 84.1 innings this year at Double-A and Triple-A, Lopez has posted a 3-4 record with a sharp 2.67 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 110 strikeouts. While he is expected to deliver out of the bullpen, the majority of his innings this season have come as a starter with only two of his 21 appearances coming out of the bullpen.

It's unclear how long Jacob Lopez will remain with the team, however, his flexibility as both a starter and a reliever makes him an intriguing option for the Tampa Bay Rays. The team has struggled with injuries to several of its key pitchers this year including Shane McClanahan, which could help Lopez remain in the MLB for the foreseeable future.

Jacob Lopez began his professional baseball with the San Francisco Giants

The left-handed pitcher was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 26th round of the 2018 MLB Draft from College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California. The pitcher spent less than two years with the team before being moved to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Lopez was acquired in a deal with the San Francisco Giants in exchange for outfielder Joe McCarthy. At the time, it appeared to be a rather unimportant deal, however, if Jacob Lopez can carry his minor league success to the MLB, it could be a steal for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The left-handed pitcher has endured a roller coaster professional career so far, which makes his call-up to the MLB sweeter. Lopez played one season in Australia, while also missing the entirety of the 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery. Here's wishing Lopez a successful and healthy MLB career.