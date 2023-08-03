What happened to Shane McClanahan? Rays pitcher to leave team amid series vs Yankees

Shane McClanahan, a standout pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays, has recently faced a challenging streak of performances, leaving fans and analysts questioning his form.

The Rays, who had been riding a wave of victories recently, suffered a setback in their series against the New York Yankees as McClanahan struggled once again, leading to his departure from the game.

Underdog MLB @Underdog__MLB Shane McClanahan dealing with left forearm tightness; will fly back to Tampa to be checked by team doctor.

The game started with promise for the Rays, with young phenom Wander Franco launching a powerful two-run home run in the first inning. McClanahan seemed in control during the initial stages, retiring the first six Yankees batters in a row.

However, the tide turned in the fifth innings as he allowed five runs, including two home runs, to the Yankees’ hitters. Despite the early offensive boost from Franco, the Rays couldn’t muster enough offense against the dominant Gerrit Cole, resulting in a 7-2 defeat in the end.

This loss marked the end of the Tampa Bay Rays’ short winning streak, casting a shadow over their upcoming games. McClanahan, once an All-Star and cornerstone of the team’s success, has been struggling for the past six starts, coinciding with his battle against mid-back tightness that emerged on June 22.

How has Shane McClanahan performed during the 2023 season?

In the initial part of the season, McClanahan had been a force to be reckoned with, boasting an impressive record of 11-1 and a stellar 2.12 ERA. However, since his struggle with injury and subsequent return to the mound, his performance has taken a hit.

Over the past six starts, his win-loss record stands at 0-1 with a disappointing 7.36 ERA. Despite showing glimpses of his previous velocity and form, his pitches have not been as effective as before.

His recent struggles have left both fans and the team concerned about his health and ability to regain his peak performance. His departure from the recent game against the Yankees was due to tightness in his left forearm, adding to the growing list of worries.

As McClanahan returns to Tampa for evaluation and treatment, the Rays’ management will be awaiting updates on his condition. The club’s success this season is undoubtedly tied to the performances of its key players, and McClanahan’s journey back to form will be closely monitored by all who have a stake in the Ray’s fortunes.

