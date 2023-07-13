Who is Jake Marisnick? All you need to know about the Dodgers newest slugger

The Los Angeles Dodgers are signing outfielder Jake Marisnick. Marisnick refused a minor-league assignment with the Detroit Tigers and elected free agency. This gives the Dodgers another outfielder and a right-handed bat.

Marisnick is regarded as a good outfielder with plus speed and great defense. He has bounced around the league throughout his career, spending time in Houston and Chicago, to name a few.

In 33 games with the Tigers this season, Marisnick hit .232/.270/.420 with two home runs and two stolen bases. This is not a big-name star, but Marisnick is a player that can help the Dodgers move forward.

Jake Marisnick is an MLB veteran with a ton of experience. He was a 2017 Houston Astros team member that won the World Series but was not on the roster for the postseason.

He was traded from Houston in 2019 and has bounced around the league. He was a member of the New York Mets in 2020, then spent time with the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres in 2021. Over the last two seasons, he was a member of the Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, and recently the Detroit Tigers.

Jake Marisnick could help the Dodgers' defensive woes

The Los Angeles Dodgers outfield could use some help. They rank 21st in the league in defensive runs saved. Teams like the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies rank ahead of the Dodgers.

Look for Marisnick to give James Outman some relief in center field. The rookie outfielder is having a great season at the plate but has been lackadaisical in the field at times.

Be on the lookout for the Dodgers to make more moves as we inch closer to the trade deadline. They have some holes in their lineup they must fill if they want to truly be competitive this season.

