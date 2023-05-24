Who is James Outman's wife, Dasha Kraft? Dodgers outfielder's personal life explored

The Los Angeles Dodgers' James Outman married his long-time girlfriend Dasha Kraft on Dec. 10, 2022.

Dasha Outman (nee Kraft) was born in Kharkiv in Ukraine and celebrates her birthday on Aug. 7. She came to the United States in 2008. She attended Menlo College where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management with a specialization real estate concentration.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After graduating from college in 2018, she got her California Real Estate Salesperson License in 2019. From January 2019 to May 2021, she worked as a licensed realty associate at Morgan Holmes.

She also had other gigs as a teaching assistant at Hollywood Elementary School and as an administrative assistant at Menlo College. After gaining some experience in real estate, she founded a transaction coordination service-providing company called Excellent TC.

James and Dasha first started dating in December 2013. They made their relationship known through Instagram on May 5, 2014. The couple visited several destinations together and posted images of them on social media. They got engaged on Jan. 29, 2022 and finally tied the knot in December.

Dasha is very supportive of her husband's baseball career and can be often seen cheering her husband from the stands.

James Outman's MLB career

James Outman in Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs game

James Outman is a growing talent for the Los Angeles Dodgers. After being selected in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB draft, he spent quite some time in the minor leagues. He made his MLB debut on July 30, 2022, and scored a home run in his first at-bat.

His excellent baseball skills continued well into 2023 when he scored his first multi-home run in a game against the Chicago Cubs. For his contributions, he was declared the National League Rookie of the Month for April.

Outman has notched up a career batting average of .280 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs. He is only expected to go further from here and continue to thrill baseball fans with his skills.

Poll : 0 votes