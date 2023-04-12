Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic is dating athlete Gina Muzi.

Gina hails from Delafield, Wisconsin. She attended Kettle Moraine High School in Wales, Wisconsin. She is currently in her senior year at St. John's University in Queens, New York City, studying Fashion Merchandising. She plays women's soccer for her college team, Red Storm, in the position of a goalkeeper.

Previously, Muzi attended the University of Portland, where she studied Integrative Health and Wellness. Additionally, she played for Portland Pilots, the women's soccer team representing the University of Portland.

"And a shoutout to Gina Muzi for earning a BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll spot!" - St. John's WSoccer

Jarred and Gina started dating in 2018.

Jarred with his girlfriend, Gina Muzi.

In the past, Gina was spotted at the stadium rooting for Jarred as he played for the Seattle Mariners.

Gina Muzi gifted Jarred Kelenic a custom-made Air Jordan

Cleveland Guardians v Seattle Mariners

Women's soccer player Gina Muzi presented a custom-made Air Jordan to Seattle Mariners' Jarred Kelenic, which he wore on the day of his MLB debut on May 13, 2021.

"From Waukesha to the show." - Seattle Mariners

Muzi truly has an eye for detail. The front part, which had his Mariners' jersey number (10) and his city's area code, was the primary draw. It also included his emblem on the back of both cleats and the date of his debut on the side.

Jarred was picked sixth overall by the New York Mets in the MLB 2019 Draft. On December 3, 2018, the Mets traded Kelenic to the Seattle Mariners. On May 13, 2021, he was promoted to the major leagues and made his debut against the Cleveland Guardians.

