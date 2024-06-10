Is Jasson Dominguez getting back to the Yankees lineup? Taking a look at highly-rated prospect's recent rehab performances

Jasson Dominguez is one of baseball's most exciting prospects. Before succumbing to a UCL injury that required Tommy John surgery, he was excelling in his first taste of MLB action. It was a disappointing injury for a very promising player, but he remains a top prospect for the New York Yankees and for baseball.

Currently, he's in AAA as he continues to rehab from the elbow injury. Through Sunday's action, Jasson Dominguez was hitting .380 with a 1.119 OPS. Across all levels since 2021, the prospect has the following stats:

.273 batting average

.822 OPS

.375 OBP

88/106 stolen base attempts

42 home runs

166 RBIs

In limited MLB action, Dominguez hit .258 with a .980 OPS. He also had four home runs and seven RBIs in eight games. He doesn't have a clear path back to the Yankees' lineup, but he is forcing the issue by playing extremely well.

The outfielder is currently ranked 30th in MLB Pipeline. Dominguez ranks 21st on ESPN's top 100 list for the 2024 season. In the Yankees' own farm system, he's the top player.

Dominguez is from the Dominican Republic. Despite being in the Yankees system for the last five years, he is still just 21 years old. So far, he has just one foray into the MLB level, but he made that leap from AA.

Jasson Dominguez nearing a return to MLB

Last year, the New York Yankees needed a lot of help in the outfield. Eventually, they turned to the minor leagues and brought Everson Pereira and Jasson Dominguez up. Dominguez played very well.

Jasson Dominguez is rehabbing from an injury

This year, they have Alex Verdugo and Juan Soto out there alongside Aaron Judge, so there's no need. That leaves Dominguez without a clear spot on the roster, especially with Trent Grisham being the fourth outfielder.

Manager Aaron Boone said:

"The one thing I know about Jasson is that we got a great player sitting there that I think has a chance to be a really great player in this league and I'm confident that he's gonna realize that potential."

So while there's no clear path to the MLB level, Boone added that opportunity would knock and that Dominguez would more than likely be ready to answer that call.

