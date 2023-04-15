Who is Javy Baez's wife, Irmarie Marquez? A glimpse into Detroit Tigers star's personal life

Javy Baez, also nicknamed "El Mago" (The Magician), is a popular shortstop for the Detroit Tigers. On January 26, 2019, he completed another important milestone by marrying his girlfriend Irmarie Marquez.

Irmarie Marquez was born in April 1993 in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. Her full name is Irmarie Julitza Marquez and her parents are Roberto Marquez Marrero and Julia Ortiz. She also has a sister named Jannieliz Marquez.

Javy Baez and Irmarie Marquez met each other when they were 13 years old and in middle school. They met each other again in 2013 when Javy Baez spent some time in Puerto Rico and started dating each other. Irmarie later accompanied Javy to Chicago.

The couple revealed that they were expecting their first child in January 2018. In April, he proposed to her and she said yes. They subsequently welcomed their first son together, Adrian Javier Baez Marquez, in July 2018.

Javy and Irmarie finally got married on January 26, 2019. They welcomed their second child, Aiden Javier, on December 22, 2020. Irmarie Marquez currently works as a social media beauty influencer, where she promotes cosmetics and offers guidance to her followers on various products.

Javy Baez's MLB performance

Javy Baez is one of the most talented baseball players of recent times. He is slowly developing an impressive career for himself in the world of baseball and has 2 All-Stars and the Silver Slugger Award in 2018. He was also a World Series Champion in 2016.

Baez has developed a batting average of .259 and has scored 166 home runs. Additionally, he also has 533 runs batted, making an impressive career for himself.

