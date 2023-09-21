Who is Jeff Greenberg? Exploring career of new Detroit Tigers GM with extensive MLB and NHL experience

The Detroit Tigers have named Jeff Greenberg their newest GM. For the 20th time in franchise history, the Detroit franchise will have a new man helming their front office. The team is looking for a new direction and are targeting Greenberg.

Jeff Greenberg currently serves as an associate GM to the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League. They hired him in early 2022, and before that, he was working baseball.

Greenberg was hired away from the sport by the Blackhawks, so his tenure with the Tigers will not be the first time he's worked in the sport. Prior to his hockey run, he was with the Chicago Cubs as an associate GM.

The Tigers shared to X:

"The Tigers have named Jeff Greenberg as the 20th General Manager in club history, as announced by President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris."

Greenberg will join the team at season's end and reunite with Scott Harris, whom he worked with in Chicago.

Jeff Greenberg will seek to rebuild the Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers are turning to Jeff Greenberg to push them to the next level. They have been bad for a while and are accumulating prospects, but have not made the turn yet.

Jeff Greenberg is joining the Tigers (via MLB/X)

Jeff Greenberg could be the piece to help them do that. He rebuilt the Cubs, which resulted in them winning a World Series title in 2016. Now, he'll look to do the same again.

He said via ESPN:

"I had a unique experience with the Cubs to get in at the ground level, with exposure to the things we were building. To build a championship team, the ability to produce homegrown talent is essential; that's not groundbreaking and shouldn't surprise anyone who pays attention."

He continued:

"The harder thing is, how do you do those things? How do you make it happen? The systems building, the commitment to those things, the relentless pursuit of finding the best available information to make best decisions is where you can create separation."

The Tigers currently have four of MLB's top 100 prospects.