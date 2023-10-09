Who is Jeremy Pena's girlfriend Vasiliqi Turlla? A glimpse into the personal life of Astros shortstop

Jeremy Pena and Vasiliqi Turlla are a couple. Their social media updates indicated that they had been dating for some time. In a June 2019 Instagram post, Pena referred to Vasiliqi as his "number one fan" while representing the Quad Cities River Bandits. She has supported him by attending all his games, including the minor league ones.

Vasiliqi celebrated the Houston Astros' World Series triumph with Pena's family at the 2022 World Series triumph parade. They have also been seen together on numerous occasions. The couple has kept their relationship private, and no other details of their union have been made public.

"PHOTOS: Jeremy Pena's "number 1 fan" Vasiliqi Turlla attended the Astros' Victory Parade in Houston with the World Series MVP's family"

Vasiliqi Turlla, a Bangor, Maine, native, was born in 1998. Albanian nationals Elisaveta Gunella Turlla and Nikollaq Turlla are her parents. In Bangor, Elisaveta Gunella Turlla and Nikollaq Turlla established themselves in 2000 and operated a neighborhood pizzeria. Her parents received their American citizenship in 2010.

Turlla was captain of the University of Maine's track and field team when she competed in the high jump. By the time she received a bachelor's degree in psychology with a minor in neuroscience in 2020, she had achieved personal and seasonal bests. She further spent two years working as an undergraduate research assistant.

Later, she enrolled at the University of New Haven in Connecticut and graduated in 2022 with an MA in Industrial and Organizational Psychology. Turlla, Pena's girlfriend, has worked for Collins Aerospace in the human resources division since 2021.

Jeremy Pena and the Astros will look to bounce back in the ALDS

In Game Two against the Twins, the Houston Astros had a great chance to take control of the ALDS and position themselves for a swift victory. Unfortunately, it didn't work out that way, as the Astros lost Game Two and now must effectively play a three-game series for their playoff lives, with two of the games being played away from home.

Yordan Alvarez has hit his third home run of the ALDS series

"Yordan Alvarez hits his 3rd home run of the #ALDS for the @astros"

The Astros' ALDS performance thus far has been a mixed bag in terms of output. Some people like Yordan Alvarez, Justin Verlander and Jose Altuve have stood out. However, Jeremy Pena, Kyle Tucker, and others should catch up on their winning momentum quickly to better their chances of advancing to the ALCS and defending their 2022 World Series title.