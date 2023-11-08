Who is Jett Williams? Meet the young shortstop poised to make some big waves for the Mets in 2024

Jett Michael Williams may be the most important baseball player that you have never heard of. The 20-year old looks ready to make a big splash for the New York Mets in the coming years after being named as the organization's Minor League Player of the Year.

A native of Dallas, Williams was selected by the Mets with their fourteenth overall draft pick in 2022. 2023 saw the youngster split time between multiple levels, but finished the season having hit .263/.425/.451 with 13 home runs and 55 RBIs in 121 games.

Although he began the season with the Single-A Port St. Lucie Mets, Williams' hitting impressed managerial staff, and he moved to Single-A Brooklyn Cyclones. After finishing the season playing for Double-A Binghampton, Williams became the quickest player in the organization to reach Double-A in one year since 1986.

Expand Tweet

"Jett Williams shares his experience living in Brooklyn as a 19-year-old "The first day I was in Brooklyn, I woke up 5 times in the night, just sirens and honking going on. It's 3 in the morning, what could people be honking about?""

According to Baseball America, Williams is ranked No. 1 among the top prospect for each team in 2024. The same pundits estimate that the shortstop may be ready to make his debut for the New York Mets around 2026.

Per Baseball America's prospect list, the Mets are looking better than any other team. Five of the top six prospects belong to the Mets now, with rookie Ronny Mauricio coming in at number two. Meanwhile, the two prospects that the team received from the Justin Verlander trade, Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford, are ranked third and fifth respectively.

While Jett Michael Williams appears to be an attractive option for the future, it is not likely that the Mets will be looking for a new shortstop soon. Francisco Lindor, the team's current shortstop, is set to be under contract with the team until the 2031 season.

Expand Tweet

"Jett Williams Little League Home Run!"

Jett Michael Williams is another example of Mets' heavy investments in the future

Though several years may still be between Williams and his much-awaited MLB debut, the Mets are already looking forward. After finishing an embarassing 29 games behind the Atlanta Braves in 2023, the team's front office will do all they can to ensure a result like that never transpires again. Judging by their plethora of prospects, the team looks more than committed to that goal.