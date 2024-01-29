Who are Jimy Williams' children? Exploring the personal life of former Red Sox manager

On January 29, former MLB Jimy Williams passed away at the age of 80. Although Williams' own contributions to the game were quite significant, his progeny also made their way into the baseball world.

Born in California in 1943, Williams played baseball at Fresno State University before being selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1965 by virtue of the Rule 5 draft. Although he would make his debut for the Cards two years later, Williams only ever played 14 games in MLB, going 3-for-13 with one RBI.

"As the Red Sox manager from 1997-2001, Jimy Williams was a true staple and leader of the Red Sox. We send our love to the Williams family" - Red Sox

Throughout the 1970s, Williams managed at various levels in the minor leagues before taking up a job with the Toronto Blue Jays as their third base coach in 1980. After becoming manager of the Jays, Williams took a job as the head manager for the Red Sox in 1996.

In 1999, the Red Sox finished with a 94-68 record, finishing four games behind the New York Yankees, who went on to win the World Series. In addition to Pedro Martinez winning the AL Cy Young as a member of the 1999 Red Sox, Williams was also named AL Manager of the Year on account of the performance.

In death, Jimy Williams leaves behind his wife, Peggy, and their four children, Monica, Brady, Shawn, and Jenna. Both of Williams' sons have also made a career of baseball. However, unlike their father, neither was able to crack MLB.

Brady was drafted by the Red Sox during his father's tenure as the manager. However, after failing to crack the lineup, he resorted to coaching, managing in the Tampa Bay Rays' system from 2009 until 2022. In 2023, Brady was named the Rays' third base coach.

"Happy birthday to #Rays third base coach, Brady Williams" - TB Rays Republic

Shawn played in the Rays organization as a utility player, and has been a manager in the Phillies organization since 2014. Both sons were born in Utah, where the Williams family evidently spent significant time.

Jimy Williams will always be remembered for his unique managerial style

Known for his fiesty and fiery demeanor, Jimy Williams certainly made much more of a splash as a skipper than he ever did as a player. Although his time may have come to and end, his impact on those who he represented from the dugout will likely stay around for much longer.

