Who is Joe Espada’s wife, Pamela? All we know about next Houston Astros manager's married life

The Houston Astros are expected to name Joe Espada their next manager, as several reporters have confirmed as much. As such, many are wondering a little bit more about this lesser-known coach who's set to take over a team looking for its eighth straight ALCS trip in 2024. That includes his wife, Pamela Dearth-Espada.

Joe Espada and his wife Pamela Dearth-Espada have been married for a long time and have two daughters together. They reportedly live together in Jupiter, Florida.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Interestingly enough, Pamela Dearth-Espada is the sister of Brandon Hyde's wife. Hyde is the current manager of the Baltimore Orioles. That makes him Espada's brother-in-law. Though the two aren't blood related, it is an interesting thread connecting a manager and a would-be skipper in Major League Baseball.

Espada was reportedly living in an apartment behind Hyde's home in 2007 when they officially met. The rest, as they say, is obviously history. Hyde can't recall, per the New York Times, whether or not Hyde actually paid him rent, but he's not worried about it anymore.

Expand Tweet

Espada's new role as manager is expected to be announced officially by the team as early as Monday. He and his wife surely anticipate what is to be a major change for them.

Joe Espada and wife looking to new challenge

Joe Espada and his wife Pamela Dearth-Espada have been together since 2009. They were wed then, and they have been together since with no interruptions. That means that she's been with him throughout his entire MLB career.

Joe Espada and his wife are ready

He spent time as an assistant coach with the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins before landing in Houston as a bench coach starting in 2018. He has remained there since, so he's never managed before.

That makes his new opportunity a new one. He's coached before, but he hasn't held the keys to a clubhouse like this. He is a familiar face, which makes Houston's transition easier.

Nevertheless, a first-time manager is not in an enviable position, especially for a team that's accustomed to tremendous playoff success over the last few years.