Who is Johan Rojas? Phillies prospect set to make MLB Debut vs Padres

Philadelphia Phillies rookie Johan Rojas is slated to make his MLB debut after being promoted by the club. While the call-up, unfortunately, comes in the wake of an injury to outfielder Cristian Pache, he will be given an opportunity to prove what he can do at the MLB level.

The 22-year-old from San Francisco de Macoris, Dominican Republic is expected to fill in on the short side of a platoon with centerfielder Brandon Marsh. It's likely that Johan Rojas will make his MLB debut sometime this weekend when the Philadelphia Phillies resume their regular season against the San Diego Padres.

"According to my source: #Philadelphia #Phillies prospect Johan Rojas A 22-year-old outfielder who hits .308 with 9 HR, 45 RBIs and 30 stolen bases from #Readingfightin AA is called up to the Majors #MLB #Licey" - @mikedeportes

Rojas joined the Phillies as a part of their 2017 international signing class, working his way up the club's prospect ranks. He entered the 2020 season as the #11 prospect in the Phillies organization, remaining within the top 10 ever since.

Speed may be his number one attribute, and is something that the Philadelphia Phillies will hope he will provide for the lineup. Throughout his 430 games at various minor league levels, the dynamic young outfielder recorded 159 stolen bases.

Reading Fightin Phils @ReadingFightins From Reading to The Show 🤩



Congratulations to Johan Rojas on his call-up to the Philadelphia Phillies!

While his speed and defense are his key strengths, Rojas has been solid at the plate this season with Double-A Reading. Through 76 games this season at the Double-A level, Johan Rojas has produced a dazzling .306 batting average with nine home runs and 45 RBIs. He has also recorded 30 stolen bases this season, which is unsurprising given his track record.

The growing number of injuries for the Philadelphia Phillies is the reason behind Johan Rojas' promotion

While it may have been a matter of time before Rojas was promoted to the MLB, the recent injury to depth outfielder Cristian Pache, who was placed retroactively on the IL with right elbow irritation. Although Pache was merely in a rotational role for the Phillies, it is just another play on the sideline during the club's injury-plagued 2023 season.

Coming into the 2023 regular season, the Philadelphia Phillies were without two of the most notable superstars: Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins. Harper, who has since returned to the lineup, was recovering from Tommy John Surgery, whereas Hoskins will be out of the lineup for the entire season with a torn ACL.

