Who is John Blundell's wife, Ivón Gaete? Meet the freelance reporter who clashed with Marly Rivera

Ivón Gaete, the wife of John Blundell, is a hot topic in today’s headlines. She is in the news because of her recent clash with former ESPN reporter Marly Rivera.

Gaete is a freelance writer, while Blundell is the vice president of communications for MLB. She started her career as a sports writer in the early 2000s.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yesterday was a very special day. In this world that is moving so fast, today more than ever I am grateful and appreciate each year completed, each day lived. Thanks to everyone who thought of me and/or communicated in some way ❤️ Cheers and double the good things to you!" - Ivongaete

Gaete began her career in foreign radio and television.The former Special Olympics Venezuela ambassador is currently a freelance sportscaster for MLB and TBS Japan.

"The World Baseball Classic is lived by @televentv @teledeportes_tv. Today with #Venezuela🇻🇪 - #PuertoRico🇵🇷. "- ivongaete

John Blundell has worked for the MLB for 28 years. The couple have two children — a girl and a boy — and reside in New York.

"Happy 2023! May this year come loaded with wonderful things for everyone 🥂❤️And long live the traditions! 😆#WBC #CMB" - ivongaete

All about the conflict between Marly Rivera and Ivón Gaete

Marly Rivera was fired from ESPN after calling Ivón Gaete, who tried to interview New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, a "f***ing c**t."

Rivera made a statement in response to the company's decision to fire her on Wednesday. She said:

"I fully accept responsibility for what I said, which I should not have. There were extenuating circumstances but that in no way is an excuse for my actions. I am a professional with a sterling reputation across baseball and I do believe that I am being singled out by a group of individuals with whom I have a long history of professional disagreements."

"ESPN MLB reporter Marly Rivera fired after calling fellow reporter a “f***ing c**t” http://ow.ly/yYME104F5yF " - @awfulannouncing

Before a game on April 18, both Gaete and Rivera attempted to speak with Aaron Judge at Yankee Stadium. Rivera insisted that she had booked a slot to speak to Judge, but Gaete ignored her.

An argument ensued and Rivera was heard on camera calling Ivón Gaete a "f**king c**t."

Poll : 0 votes