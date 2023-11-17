Who is John Fisher's wife, Laura? Everything we know about under-fire Athletics owner's married life 

Nine-time World Series champions Oakland Athletics are set to move out to Las Vegas after all 30 MLB owners agreed unanimously. The A’s owner, John J. Fisher, is facing heat from the Oakland fans for this decision.

Three years prior, the NFL’s Raiders decided to leave the city for the same venue, and now, fans aren’t happy with the déjà vu situation in MLB.

Fisher, the son of the founders of Gap retail stores, Donald and Doris Fisher, succeeded and ultimately became the head of an investment management company before being involved in the sports world. The billionaire also owns stakes in the San Jose Earthquakes of MLS and Celtic F.C., a Scottish soccer club.

Fisher maintains a very private life, but it is known that he is married to Laura Meier Fisher, a philanthropist who graduated from Stanford University in 1988 with a degree in economics.

She is actively involved in non-profit organizations in the Bay Area and serves on the boards of KIPP Bay Area Schools, Peer Health Exchange, and The Urban School.

In 2006, Laura Fisher and other members of the Fisher family funded a new dormitory at Whitman College. She has also served on the boards of Leadership Public Schools, Stanford School of Education, and the Breakthrough Collaborative.

Fisher and Laura reside in San Francisco with their four children.

Oakland Athletics’ history under John J. Fisher

John J. Fisher became the joint owner of Oakland Athletics with Lewis Wolff, a real estate developer, in 2005. Fisher got the full ownership when Lewis decided to sell the club’s 10% stake in 2016. He’s also the managing general partner for the A’s.

Since 2005, The Athletics has qualified for playoffs seven times in 29 postseason appearances. But they never passed the division series since 2012. The AL West’s bottom hitters are struggling to get their former glory as they lost 112 games this year, making it their worst regular season since 1916.

Despite changing general manager three times, results were the same and with a $37.9 million payroll this season, the Oakland A’s became the least-valued MLB team.

