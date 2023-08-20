Who is Jon Borowski? New York Yankees superfan plans "Fire Brian Cashman" movement to oust under-fire General Manager

Brian Cashman has come under fire recently as the New York Yankees have struggled. They've lost seven straight heading into the final matchup against the Boston Red Sox and are trying to stave off a second straight sweep.

Superfan Jon Borowski is one of many fans who are fed up with the losses. In 30 years, the team has not had a losing season, so the New York Yankees must fire Brian Cashman- according to Borowski and others.

As a result, Borowski has scheduled a "Fire Brian Cashman" night, were he hopes fans will come out to lambast the GM and cause the Yankees front office to reconsider their GM's position.

New York Yankees superfan Jon Borowski organizing protest against Brian Cashman

Jon Borowski is the face of this movement, but the "Fire Brian Cashman" cries grow louder all the time. The New York Yankees were bad at the deadline and the team effectively stood pat. Things have gone downhill since.

Borowski said of the game on September 22:

“Bring your Fire Cashman signs, shirts, paper bags, voice! All game long, we make our voices heard!”

Borowski, if he has his way, wants to see Cashman fired alongside incumbent manager Aaron Boone. These are sentiments held by not every Yankees fan, but a vocal group of the fan base has seen enough.

Fans like Jon Borowski want Brian Cashman fired

The Yankees players, aside from Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole, have fallen off and the team is in the midst of an unprecedented swing. Could it spell the end of the current regime? Jon Borowski hopes so.