Who is Jonathan Ornelas? Rangers prospect set to make MLB debut vs Athletics

Infield prospect Jonathan Ornelas has been promoted to the MLB for the first time by the Texas Rangers. The promotion comes after young star third baseman Josh Jung suffered a fractured thumb during Sunday's 6-0 victory over the Miami Marlins.

It is never good news when a player is set to miss an extended period of time. However, Jung's loss will potentially be Jonathan Ornelas' gain as the 23-year-old joins one of the MLB's top offensive squads as they push for the postseason.

AL Rookie of the Year candidate Josh Jung is likely headed to the IL after breaking his thumb.



Ornelas is hitting .250/.360/.348 at Triple-A Round Rock with 5 Home Runs and 9 SB this season.

"Source: The #Rangers are calling up IF prospect Jonathan Ornelas. AL Rookie of the Year candidate Josh Jung is likely headed to the IL after breaking his thumb. Ornelas is hitting .250/.360/.348 at Triple-A Round Rock with 5 Home Runs and 9 SB this season." - @KPRC2Ari

The versatile Orenales joined the Rangers' organization in 20218 when he was selected in the third round of the MLB Draft out of Raymond S. Kellis High School in Glendale, Arizona.

The 23-year-old has spent the majority of his time this season at shortstop, however, during his minor league career he had appeared at second and third base, as well as center field.

Even though Orenales is nowhere near the offensive producer that Josh Jung has proven himself to be at the MLB level, he has been a solid on-base bat this year. Through 88 games this season with Triple-A Round Rock, the infielder has maintained a .250 batting average with five home runs, 39 RBIs, nine stolen bases, and a .708 OPS.

Jonathan Ornelas will join a Texas Ranger lineup battling for AL West supremacy

According to MLB Pipeline, Ornales will join the MLB lineup as the number 14 prospect. While this will be a dream come true for Ornales, it won't be a walk in the park as he will enter a tight American League West race between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros.

As of Monday, August 7th, the Texas Rangers hold a slight 2.5-game lead over their in-state rivals. While it remains to be seen how much Ornales will be relied upon by the Rangers moving forward, however, filling in for Josh Jung will be no easy task given his incredible performance this season.

Prior to fracturing his thumb, Josh Jung has been a frontrunner for the American League Rookie of the Year Award after batting .274 with 22 home runs and 67 RBIs through 109 games.