Who are Josh Jung's parents Jeff and Mary Jung? A glimpse into the early life of Texas Rangers standout

Josh Jung is one of the best talents in the Texas Rangers and baseball fans are curious to know about his parents Jeff and Mary Jung.

Josh Jung was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas on February 12, 1998, to Jeff Jung and Mary Jung. He also has a younger brother named Jace Jung, who recently got selected by the Detroit Tigers in the MLB.

Jeff Jung is a graduate of the University of Texas, Austin and has a bachelor of Education degree in kinesiology. Moreover, he also works as a Mathematics teacher and baseball coach at the Northeast Independent School District and uses Twitter where he sometimes posts about his kids.

Josh's mother Mary Jung is also a teacher since 1997. She also has a Twitter account where she posts about her children and baseball.

Josh Jung is close to his parents and often uploads pictures on social media with them. His parents were in the stands when the player made his debut in the major leagues and hit a home run at his first at-bat, and were proud to see their son's special moment in the major leagues.

Josh Jung's early life

Josh Jung has been playing baseball since his college days. He is known for playing for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. In 2017, he was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

In his sophomore career in 2018, he played for the USA Collegiate National Team. He was chosen by the Texas Rangers during the first round of the 2019 MLB draft.

Jung played for various teams in the minor league and finally made his MLB debut on September 9, 2022. In 2023, he has been named the AL Rookie of the Month for April.

Josh Jung is expected to continue his good performance with the Texas Rangers while maintaining a good relationship with his parents.

