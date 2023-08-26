Who is Jordan Wicks? Top pitching prospect reportedly in line for Chicago Cubs debut

On August 26, ESPN broke news that Jordan Wicks, an exciting young pitching arm for the Chicago Cubs may be very close to making his MLB debut.

The source was cited as someone familiar with the situation. Given the current needs of the club, it looks like the 23-year old leftie could soon see himself in one of MLB's most iconic jerseys.

Out of high school, Wicks committed to Kansas State University. In his first season at K-State, the Arkansas-native went 6-3 with a 3.95 ERA. In his sophomore season of 2020, Jordan Wicks allowed just one run in 26 innings, branding him with a jaw-dropping 0.35 ERA.

"BREAKING: Cubs are calling up their 2021 first round draft pick Jordan Wicks." - Cubs Zone

The 21st overall selection in 2021, Wicks was selected by the Chicago Cubs after leaving K-State and choosing to play summer ball. In seven starts for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs this year, Wicks is 3-1 with a 3.82 ERA in that time.

At 6-foot-3 and 220 lbs, Wicks can put a lot of power behind his pitches. Although his fastballs average in the low ninetes, scouts have branded his changeup as one of the best among young pitching prospects today. He is expected to get the nod as the Cubs take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in a divisional matchup on Sunday.

To make room for Jordan Wicks, starter Drew Smyly will be sent back to the bullpen. Although the Cubs cling to the third and final NL Wild Card spot, ESPN has reported that the team's starting ERA ranks 25th out of 30 teams since the July All-Star break. The Cubs are four games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot in the NL Central.

"What to expect from Jordan Wicks: How about a changup off?" - Rob Friedman

Sunday could be the start of a fulfilling career for Jordan Wicks

While still so young, Wicks has dominated at virtually ever level that he has ever pitched at. On Sunday, fans will get to see, firsthand, the capabilities of this exciting young starter.

With so much happening within the Cubs organization, many fans feel as though the spirit of 2016 is in the air. If Wicks, alongside other pitching talents in the rotation, can get hot, then it appears as though the team will be able to catch the Brewers, win their division, and have a serious shot at postseason glory.