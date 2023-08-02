Who is Jordyn Adams? All you need to know about Angels prospect making error filled MLB debut

Los Angeles Angels outfield prospect Jordyn Adams made his MLB debut on Wednesday, starting in center field. While making their debut at the major league level is a dream come true for every baseball player, however, it was not the memorable performance that Adams would have hoped for.

All-American Bowl @AABonNBC



2018 All-American Jordyn Adams (@jordynadams10) making plays for the @Angels



#GoHalos



#AllAmericanBowl



pic.twitter.com/YwNApsTRhq Welcome to the Show2018 All-American Jordyn Adams (@jordynadams10) making plays for the @Angels

"Welcome to the Show 2018 All-American Jordyn Adams (@jordynadams10) making plays for the @Angels #GoHalos #AllAmericanBowl" - @AABonNBC

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 23-year-old from Gulfport, Mississippi, had a rough day, not only failing to record his first hit, but it was his defensive woes that drew the most attention. While Jordyn Adams has been a solid outfielder during his minor league career, it was not the story during his first MLB game.

Adams was performing fine throughout the game on defense, however in the bottom of the sixth inning, things came crashing down. To begin the inning, Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II hit a line drive to center field, which the rookie attempted to record an out with a diving catch. Unfortunately, he missed the catch, allowing Harris II to advance to second base on the play.

Jeff Fletcher @JeffFletcherOCR I don't know if Jordyn Adams is just nervous for his MLB debut, but he's had a rough day. He's now airmailed three separate throws, and misplayed another ball.



His reputation is that he's an outstanding CF.



The Angels are now down 12-4 in the 8th.

"I don't know if Jordyn Adams is just nervous for his MLB debut, but he's had a rough day. He's now airmailed three separate throws, and misplayed another ball. His reputation is that he's an outstanding CF. The Angels are now down 12-4 in the 8th." - @JeffFletcherOCR

In the same inning, Jordyn Adams made an ill-advised throw to third base with runners on first and second. The mental lapse not only allowed the runner to advance to third base but also opened the door for the runner on first to move to second.

It was a series of mistakes that could simply be attributed to nerves, however, it's clear that he will need to settle in if he hopes to remain in the MLB while Mike Trout is on the IL.

A look at Jordyn Adams' road to the MLB

The rookie outfielder was originally selected with the 17th pick in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Green Hope High School in Cary, North Carolina. Jordyn is the son of Alexis and Deke Adams, who is the defense line coach for the University of Arkansas.

After being drafted by the Los Angeles Angels, Adams has slowly worked his way up the minor league system. Prior to his promotion on Wednesday, the talented outfielder was thriving in the minors. In 89 games this year with Triple-A Salt Lake, Adams has posted a .264 batting average with 13 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 37 stolen bases.