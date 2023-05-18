Who are Josh Naylor's parents and what is their nationality? Guardians star's ethnicity and family heritage explored

Josh Naylor has emerged as one of the stars of the Cleveland Guardians after enjoying a breakout season for the club last season. Throughout his five seasons in the MLB, the slugger from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, has continued to improve at the plate, hitting a career-high 20 home runs and 79 RBIs last year.

He became a household name, and public enemy number one for New York Yankees fans during the postseason for executing the rock-the-baby celebration after hitting a home run off Gerrit Cole.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Josh Naylor goes deep off Gerrit Cole and rocks the baby while rounding the bases Josh Naylor goes deep off Gerrit Cole and rocks the baby while rounding the bases 😅https://t.co/kGDm9sV4HG

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Josh Naylor goes deep off Gerrit Cole and rocks the baby while rounding the bases" - @ClutchPointsApp

Josh, who is one of three sons of Chris and Jenice Naylor, is yet another young Canadian star making a name for himself in the MLB. Born and raised in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Josh is the eldest of three brothers with two younger boys named Noah and Myles.

"Missing them like crazy. Can't wait to see them again!! Even more excited to work with @nnaylor_12 in the off-season!" - @jaynaylor10

Baseball has always been a staple in the Naylor family as Josh's father Chris helped coach his Mississauga North Tigers minor peewee team. It was through those moments that it was clear that baseball could be in the future for not only Josh Naylor but his brother Noah, who was drafted by Cleveland in 2018.

While his Canadian father helped coach him throughout his childhood, Josh said that he developed his love for the game from his Jamaican mother Jenice. The Naylor's frequently returned to the island throughout their lives, and it has helped shaped the Cleveland Guardians' first baseman.

BOOMBAP CLAFFY RUBADUB SMADDY @Waynesprat Pinstripes fans don’t hate me, but the second generation Jamaican Josh Naylor is my guy. Pinstripes fans don’t hate me, but the second generation Jamaican Josh Naylor is my guy. 😂😂

"Pinstripes fans don’t hate me, but the second generation Jamaican Josh Naylor is my guy." - @Waynesprat

Naylor is not the only member of the Cleveland Guardians with Jamaican heritage as the team's young star pitcher Triston McKenzie also has family ties to the Caribbean nation.

A look at Josh Naylor's MLB career so far

Originally drafted with the 12th overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins, Naylor made his MLB debut with the San Diego Padres on May 24, 2019, against his hometown Toronto Blue Jays.

Naylor was traded from the Padres to the Guardians in a massive eight-player move that sent Mike Clevinger to San Diego. Through 250 games with Cleveland, Naylor has 33 home runs, 128 RBIs, and a .248 batting average.

Poll : 0 votes