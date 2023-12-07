Who is Juan Soto's brother Elian? Delving into the family of new Yankees superstar

Juan Soto's brother Elian is also a baseball player. The three-time All-Star is not the only successful player in his family. Elian is not ranked among his team's top 30 prospects, but he's still on his way to making it in the MLB, just like his brother did many years ago. Soto is a generational talent, and oftentimes, if their siblings play, those types of players end up getting a chance for their brother.

Juan Soto's brother Elian is only 17, so he's still a ways away from making the MLB. He's a very raw prospect as a result, but there's plenty of time for him to develop. Just like Juan, he is from the Dominican Republic.

Soto plays in the Washington Nationals organization. He spurned other teams to sign with the team his brother came up with. Unfortunately, the All-Star has long left the organization, as his brother continues climbing the totem pole.

Juan Soto was just traded for Michael King, Randy Vazquez, Kyle Higashioka, Drew Thorpe and others in a seven-player haul.

Juan Soto's brother is with the Washington Nationals

Juan Soto was recently traded to the San Diego Padres, and then the Padres just sent him to the New York Yankees for a seven-player haul. It's his third team since debuting all those years ago, and his brother remains part of his original squad.

It hasn't been a successful run yet for Elian Soto, Juan Soto's brother. The slugging outfielder has just one season under his belt, and it wasn't an attractive result.

In the Dominican Summer League for the Nationals, Elian played in 35 games and accumulated 114 plate appearances. Unfortunately, he could only hit .182 with a .281 on-base percentage. He also didn't hit a single home run.

The future is still bright, as this was his first real taste of competition. Understandably, he's not going to debut at the young age of 19 like his brother Juan did, but there's still plenty of time for him to figure it out.

