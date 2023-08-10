Who is Jung Hoo Lee? Everything you need to know about top KBO star expected to join MLB soon

Jung Hoo Lee may be the next KBO baseball star to ply his trade in the MLB. According to a report by MLB Insider Jeeho Yoo, the Japanese-born is expected to be posted as a free agent this upcoming offseason, with several teams reportedly interested in his services.

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi News: Korean star Jung Hoo Lee still expected to sign with an @MLB team before next season, despite his recent ankle injury. Credit to my friend ⁦@Jeeho_1⁩ for the initial report. ⁦@MLBNetwork⁩ ⁦@WBSC⁩ mlb.com/news/jung-hoo-…

"News: Korean star Jung Hoo Lee still expected to sign with an @MLB team before next season, despite his recent ankle injury. Credit to my friend ⁦@Jeeho_1⁩ for the initial report. ⁦@MLBNetwork @WBSC" - @jonmorosi

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At only 24 years old, Lee is one of the top players in the Korean Baseball Organization, being named the league's MVP last season. During his award-winning 2022 campaign, the outfielder produced a dazzling .349 batting average with 23 home runs and 113 RBIs. He also added three stolen bases.

This season was a bit of a down year for Lee. Through 85 games, the outfielder produced a .319 batting average with six home runs and 45 RBIs before suffering a potential season-ending injury.

The Japanese-born star suffered an ankle injury that required surgery, which is expected to keep him out of the lineup for roughly three months. However, this has reportedly not deterred interest in the outfielder, with him likely entering free agency as one of the most sought-after batters on the market.

MLB Deadline News @MLBDeadlineNews



Lee, 24, is said to have elite-contact skills with above-average speed/fielding grades.



He has walked twice as often as he has struck out each of the last two seasons. KBO-star OF Jung Hoo Lee will be posted and is expected to sign with an MLB team this winter, per @jonmorosiLee, 24, is said to have elite-contact skills with above-average speed/fielding grades.He has walked twice as often as he has struck out each of the last two seasons. pic.twitter.com/YkaQXoTGcw

"KBO-star OF Jung Hoo Lee will be posted and is expected to sign with an MLB team this winter, per @jonmorosi. Lee, 24, is said to have elite-contact skills with above-average speed/fielding grades. He has walked twice as often as he has struck out each of the last two seasons." - @MLBDeadlineNews

Not only has Lee excelled in the KBO, but he has also helped represent his country, playing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with Team South Korea.

How will Jung Hoo Lee's contract work in the MLB?

Since Jung Hoo Lee will be 25 years old by the time he is eligible to sign with a new club, he will no longer be required to enter the international bonus pool. Instead, he will be able to sign a contract with any team he desires, for any amount and duration that he is able to secure as if an unrestricted free agent.

That being said, whichever team does secure the signature of Lee will owe his current KBO club, Kiwoom Heroes, a percentage of his MLB contract. They will be forced to pay 20% on the first $25 million of his contract, 17.5% on the next $25 million, and 15% of the remaining salary afterward.