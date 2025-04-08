Who is Justin Steele's wife Elizabeth? Meet the Chicago Cubs ace’s biggest supporter, fondly known as Libby

Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele is 13 games into his sixth season in the MLB, having grown into one of the starters in their rotation over the years. The 29-year-old has made a strong start to 2025 with Chicago, going 8-5 after their most recent win over the Texas Rangers on Monday.

Steele has been married to Elizabeth, fondly known as Libby, for a little over the year now, and they have remained by each others' side through some difficult moments.

Justin Steele proposed to his then girlfriend in 2022, just months before the birth of their son in July that ]year. The couple named their son Beau, who shares the same birthday as his father. Justin and Libby tied the knot in January last year in a lakefront ceremony at Three Lakes Manor and celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this year.

While Libby has been a regular supporter to Justin over the years, the Cubs pitcher has also helped his wife through some tough times.

Just months after the birth of their son Beau, Libby was diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease, a condition that changed her life forever. Symptoms of the disease include fatigue, dizziness, brain fog and weight loss.

Since being diagnosed with the illness, Libby has been vocal in spreading awareness about the disease. Fortunately, she has gotten better over the years and also accompanied her husband to the Tokyo Series earlier this year, where the couple immersed themselves in the country's culture.

Justin Steele's son Beau wins hearts in his father's press conference after shutout victory vs Rangers

Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele made his fourth start of the MLB season in Monday and shut out the Texas Rangers offence over seven innings.

His impressive performance took his record to 3-1 for the season as he continues to be one of the standout performers in the team. However, it was his son Beau who stole the show after the win, sitting alongside his father during the post-game press conference.

Over seven innings he pitched, Steele gave up only three hits, recording eight strikeouts. That took his ERA to 4.76 for the season and gave the Cubs the upper hand in their three-game series against the Rangers.

