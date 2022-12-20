Who is Justin Turner's wife? Meet Kourtney Pogue

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox announced the signing of free agent third baseman Justin Turner. The parties agreed to a two-year, $22 million deal, with a player option for the 2024 season. The deal will pay Turner $14 million in 2023, and $8 million in 2024 if he chooses to pick up his player option.

For Turner, who spent nine seasons in Los Angeles, this will be the fourth organization he has played for in his Major League career. Justin Turner won the 2020 World Series and the NLCS MVP with Los Angeles, as well as being selected to the All-Star team twice. Most importantly, it was the very city where he first met his wife, Kourtney Pogue.

The couple first met at a 2012 event in Los Angeles. The two found themselves in deep conversation all night, unsure if they would ever meet again since she was based in L.A. and Turner was playing in New York at the time.

“But I got a call a couple of days later, and he invited me to hang out at his parents’ house in LA — which I thought was a big step,” Kourtney recalls.

Their relationship overcame their initial long-distance struggles, with Justin Turner eventually signing with the Dodgers in 2014, allowing the couple to finally be together full-time. In 2017, they got married in beautiful San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.

"How fun to see inside Los Angeles Dodgers Justin Turner and Kourtney Pogue's Wedding in Los Cabos, Mexico! We loved being involved in their #cabowedding and wish the happy couple many blessings! http://ow.ly/QpHU30jIMSV #elenadamyweddings" - Elena Damy

Born in Indiana, Kourtney graduated from UCLA after studying psychology. She is also an actress who appeared in Not Another High School Show (2007) and Untold Stories of the ER (2004). Her final role came as an uncredited ring girl in 2009's From Mexico with Love.

The couple founded the Justin Turner Foundation, which benefits homeless veterans, children battling life-altering illnesses, and various youth baseball organizations. They also host an annual charity golf tournament and are an official charity for the LA Marathon. Additionally, they're partners with the Dream Center, 17Strong, and Paralyzed Veterans of America.

"Great to see @Dodgers 3rd baseman Justin Turner @redturn2 and wife #KourtneyPogue representing @JTFoundation10 @LAMarathon!" - Rich Cruse Photo

Justin Turner's 2022 season with the Dodgers

The veteran third baseman is joining the Red Sox after a strong season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He finished the season with a .278 batting average, 13 home runs, and 81 RBIs. This will be the fourth team of his career after also spending time with the New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles.

Boston will be receiving an elite-level on-base player who has maintained a .289 batting average and .832 OPS throughout his 1,393-game career in the MLB. Even at the age of 38, Turner will be an important contributor to the Red Sox in 2023.

