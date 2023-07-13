Ken Griffey Jr., a baseball Hall-of-Famer, played outfield in the MLB for 22 years. He was born in Donora, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 21, 1969.

His wife, Melissa Griffey, was born in Florida. Ken has been linked to the ongoing debate over Bud Light, the nation's previous favorite beer.

Melissa Dorot Gay is his wife's maiden name and is 53. The two met at a dance club in the 1990s. They commenced a relationship after their first encounter and got hitched in October 1992. They have been wed for 30 years.

Over the years, Melissa has taken part in many humanitarian endeavors. She has experience working with charities that assist children from disadvantaged backgrounds, like the Boys and Girls Club.

Melissa and Ken have three children. Trey Griffey, the first, was born on January 19, 1994. Their second, Taryn Kennedy, was born on October 21, 1995. Kevin Kendall, the newest Griffey family member, was adopted by the couple. He was born on May 5, 2002.

All about Ken Griffey Jr's retirement

After the second game of a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins on June 2, 2010, Griffey left the Mariners and departed in the middle of the night to drive across the country to his home in Florida.

Griffey announced his immediate retirement in a statement issued by the Seattle Mariners organization. Few hours before the start of the next day's game, Griffey's agent informed Mariners president Chuck Armstrong of the same. Griffey then called from the road to confirm it.

Before the Mariners' game against the Twins, Griffey's retirement was made public at Safeco Field. Griffey said that he retired to avoid being a nuisance for the team, in an interview on March 17, 2011.

