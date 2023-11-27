Who was Levi Walker? Life of Braves' first Native American mascot with eccentric pre-game ritual, explored

Former Braves mascot Levi Walker passed away on November 25 at the age of 81. The iconic "Chief" was beloved by fans and performed one of the best-known celebrations in modern MLB.

1966 marked the year that the Milwaukee Braves moved to Atlanta. As such, the new team held a competition to determine the identity of their new mascot.

Although Walker was not immediately selected for the role, the then-insurance salesman approached the Braves ownership, offering them the chance to hire a real Native American for the role. Soon, Levi Walker. under the name "Chief "Noc-A-Homa, became the team's regular in-game personality.

"It's sad to hear that Levi Walker, aka Chief Noc-A-Homa, has passed. Rest in peace, Chief." - Braves on TBS

Himself a descendant of the Odawa and Chippewa tribes, Levi Walker's tipi in left field at Fulton County Stadium where the Atlanta Braves played became a fixture. Home runs at the park were often celebrated by Noc-A-Homa lighting his tipi in fire with elaborate smoke and firework arrays.

Unfortunately, for most of Walker's time with the team, the Braves were not a competitive club. In 1982, after embarking on a thirteen-year playoff drought, the Braves won their first divisional title since 1969 and made it all the way to the NLCS, where they would eventually lose to the St. Louis Cardinals.

By 1986, Walker had grown increasingly disillusioned with the team. He began to make several media appearances, lambasting the Braves for paying him a mere $60 per game. Subsequently, the Braves parted ways with Walker after the Chief had missed some scheduled appearances at the ballpark.

"RIP to an Atlanta legend! Chief-Noc-a-Homa (Levi Walker, Jr.)." - Clermont Lounge

No cause has been given for the death of the 81-year old former entertainer. However, his daughter has disclosed that her father was battling diabetes as well as a brain condition known as metabolic encephalopathy.

Levi Walker did much to shape the identity of the Braves' franchise

While some modern critics slam the use of Native American imagery as insensitive, Noc-A-Homa performed in quite a different time. For scores of young fans, seeing the Chief perform his various acts, including the legendary "Tomahawk Chop" was one of their favorite parts of the game.

Indeed not as subdued as other mascots, such as Mr. Met of the New York Mets, Walker was responsible for portraying a somewhat controversial, but very beloved part.

