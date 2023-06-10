Who are Manny Machado's parents Rosa Nunez and Manuel Machado? A glimpse into the personal life of San Diego Padres star

Manny Machado is one of the brightest talents for the San Diego Padres. Baseball fans are curious to know about the parents of the six-time All-Star.

Manny Machado's parents are Manuel Machado and Rosa Nunez. However, his upbringing was solely done by his mother Rosa Nunez with the help of his grandfather Francisco Nunez and his uncle Geovanny Brito. His father Manuel Machado was not involved in his upbringing.

espnW @espnW SC Featured: In honor of Mother's Day, Orioles shortstop Manny Machado reads a letter he wrote to his mother Rosa. SC Featured: In honor of Mother's Day, Orioles shortstop Manny Machado reads a letter he wrote to his mother Rosa. https://t.co/282qTwFhKf

Manny's mother Rosa worked multiple jobs to support her son's dream and her family. He shares a very close bond with his mother and considers her to be both his mother and father as she was the only one in his upbringing.

Manny paid tribute to his mother by writing about his emotions and feelings about her in a letter, which ESPN made him read out in a program. He thanked his mother for all the sacrifices she made in her life. Moreover, he also admitted that it was his mother who taught him to be a better person and family man. He said that she also loved to watch his games.

Manny Machado reconnected with his father Manuel Machado while representing the Dominican Republic during the 2017 WBC at the Ed Smith Stadium. He got a hug and kiss from his father. Moreover, his father said that he was proud of Manny playing for his ancestral side.

Manny stated that he does everything for his family.

Manny Machado's personal life

Machado in Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres v New York Mets - Game Three

Manny Machado was born and raised in Miami, Florida.

He attended Brito Private School and later attended Florida International University. He grew up together with Albert Amora and considers him his cousin although they are not related by birth. Machado was a fan of the Miami Marlins.

Machado married his longtime girlfriend Yainee Alonso in 2014. They welcomed their first child, a boy in 2015. He also owns a dog named Kobe.

Machado is a part of the ownership group of the soccer team that is supposed to be an expansion of the San Diego team in Major League Soccer. It is supposed to begin playing in 2025.

